Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEMD

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.89. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.