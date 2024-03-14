AGNC Investment Corp. to Issue Mar 24 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a mar 24 dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 71.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

AGNC stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 986.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in AGNC Investment by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

