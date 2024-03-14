Aion Trading Up 52.4% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $824.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00122034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00041067 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00019689 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002812 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 124.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

