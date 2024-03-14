Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,961,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.43% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $5,940,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $247.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

