Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Up 1.3%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.70 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.05 ($1.22). Approximately 2,402,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,486,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.85 ($1.20).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 93 ($1.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.
