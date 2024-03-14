Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $125.39

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $125.39, but opened at $122.50. Albemarle shares last traded at $121.14, with a volume of 632,714 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ALB
Albemarle Trading Down 2.6 %
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.