Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 745,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,994,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

