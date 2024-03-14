Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE OMC traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,841. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

View Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.