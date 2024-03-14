Albert D Mason Inc. Takes Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. 14,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

