Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 8.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 677,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,694,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

The firm has a market cap of $728.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

