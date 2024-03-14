Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNOGet Free Report) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.25. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 282,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 525,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.