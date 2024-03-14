Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.25. Alpha Teknova has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 282,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 834,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 525,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

