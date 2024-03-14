Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.66. 14,804,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,696,527. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

