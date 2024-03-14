Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down to $2.79

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.73. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 964,536 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Altice USA Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after buying an additional 4,083,604 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after buying an additional 9,934,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

