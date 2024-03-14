Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$946.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$16.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.30.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.