Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Sells C$15,455.90 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$15,455.90.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Amerigo Resources stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.37. 548,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.21. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.85.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.166033 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.