Analysts Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Target Price at $11.56

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

AGRO opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $9,245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $6,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 388.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

