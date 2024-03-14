Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $106.00

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

