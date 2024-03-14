Analysts Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $102.80

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 363,126 shares of company stock valued at $37,566,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

