Analysts Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $32.42

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $29.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

