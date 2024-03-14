Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Target Price at $9.67

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NU stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. NU has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 401.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 915,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NU by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after buying an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in NU by 39.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NU by 108.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,644,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 855,318 shares during the period. Finally, Washington University boosted its stake in NU by 21.9% during the third quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,672,000 after buying an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

