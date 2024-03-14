Analysts Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price at $69.63

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of PRTA opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.22. Prothena has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prothena by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after buying an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,686,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,270,000 after buying an additional 452,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

