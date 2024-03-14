Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $155.21

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $147.09 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $523,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $204,584,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after buying an additional 1,471,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.