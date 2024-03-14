Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Price Target at GBX 913

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($11.06).
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPK shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.27) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($13.13) to GBX 950 ($12.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Travis Perkins Stock Down 0.1 %
Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 2,647.06%.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.
