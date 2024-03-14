Analyzing Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) and DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHC Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and DHC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $1.47 million 91.64 -$43.50 million ($0.73) -2.38 DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DHC Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arbe Robotics.

15.7% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arbe Robotics and DHC Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and DHC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -2,959.18% -69.50% -59.52% DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04%

Summary

DHC Acquisition beats Arbe Robotics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

