Analyzing D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for D-Wave Quantum and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.21%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -970.00% N/A -192.05% Digerati Technologies -23.73% N/A -28.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $8.25 million 39.95 -$51.53 million ($0.64) -3.22 Digerati Technologies $31.62 million 0.11 -$8.29 million ($0.06) -0.32

Digerati Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats D-Wave Quantum on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers through distributors and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.