Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

