Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,363 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $382.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.72 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.