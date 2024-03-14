Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,314 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $236.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.27 and a 52 week high of $238.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

