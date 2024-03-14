Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

