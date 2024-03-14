Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $561.20 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.11 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.76.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.