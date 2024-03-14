Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,101.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,032.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $975.55. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,105.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.