Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $200.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

