Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $69.06.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.