Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 1.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 799,434 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of BUD traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.14. 6,956,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.