Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 15th

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 67.74 and a quick ratio of 67.73.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

