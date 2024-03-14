Apollo Currency Tops One Day Volume of $273.45 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $273.45 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00076425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00019305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00018912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

