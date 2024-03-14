Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 35 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.87 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

