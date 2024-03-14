Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 350 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $250.98 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.68 and its 200 day moving average is $211.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

