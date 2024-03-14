Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 2.2% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,675 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.35. 1,249,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,445. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.12. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

