Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Applied UV Stock Performance
Applied UV stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $22.49.
Applied UV Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Applied UV
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.