Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Applied UV stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.