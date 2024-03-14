Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

