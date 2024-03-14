Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.25 EPS.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance
Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
