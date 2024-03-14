Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 2.2 %

ADM opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

