Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

