Arden Trust Co Acquires 264 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 53,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,945,673,000 after purchasing an additional 184,541 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Accenture by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $377.81. 150,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,238. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.11. The company has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.