Arden Trust Co Buys 30,848 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned about 0.55% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 309.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLN stock remained flat at $18.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,482 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

