Arden Trust Co Cuts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.7% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,329. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $271.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,405. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.