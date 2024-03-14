Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.