Arden Trust Co Purchases 10,741 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USIG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.36. 139,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,563. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
