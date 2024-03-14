Arden Trust Co Raises Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 209,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

