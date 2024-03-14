Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded down $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $621.49. 84,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,224. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $598.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.49 and a 52-week high of $660.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

